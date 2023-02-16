Poetry & Jazz | Athens | February 17
Cuban musician, composer, producer and poet Yoel Soto teams up with Greek fellow poet and translator Klety Sotiriadou (Cervantes Translation Award for Spanish-language Literature in 2016) for a night of poetry and jazz at the Goulandris Museum (goulandris.gr; tickets from viva.gr). Titled “Asuntos de la Tierra,” the performance is a marriage of distinctive Latin American musical styles and poems – to be presented by Sotiriadou – by such greats as Pablo Neruda, Mario Benedetti and Nicolas Guillen, as well as by Soto.