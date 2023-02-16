Poetry & Jazz | Athens | February 17

Cuban musician, composer, producer and poet Yoel Soto teams up with Greek fellow poet and translator Klety Sotiriadou (Cervantes Translation Award for Spanish-language Literature in 2016) for a night of poetry and jazz at the Goulandris Museum (goulandris.gr; tickets from viva.gr). Titled “Asuntos de la Tierra,” the performance is a marriage of distinctive Latin American musical styles and poems – to be presented by Sotiriadou – by such greats as Pablo Neruda, Mario Benedetti and Nicolas Guillen, as well as by Soto.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy