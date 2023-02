The Danish Institute in Athens (diathens.gr) continues its showcase of the country’s cinema scene, with “Kvinden i buret” (“The Keeper of Lost Causes”). Directed by Mikkel Norgaard, the crime drama will be shown in the original Danish with English subtitles, starting at 7 p.m. There will be an introduction and discussion afterward. The film club is organized in cooperation with the Danish Embassy in Athens.

