Following her massively successful appearance at the Athens Concert Hall last year, Imany returns to the Greek capital for a show at the Christmas Theater (ct.gr; tickets from viva.gr) on March 23. The French-Comorian pop-soul artist is back with her impressive show “Voodoo Cello,” based on her last recording project of the same title.

