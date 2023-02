The orchestra of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Italy’s oldest festival and one of the oldest in Europe, is coming to the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) for two performances, featuring Antonio Meneses on cello and Rudolf Buchbinder on piano. What’s more, the ensemble will be conducted by living legend Danielle Gatti.

