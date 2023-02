The Athens Concert Hall has two more exciting shows lined up for its Rising Stars series, in which it showcases emerging musical talent as part of an initiative by the European Concert Hall Organization (ECHO) that dates back to 1995. Monday’s performance features Ukrainian violinist Diana Tishchenko, who already earned a following in Greece with a haunting performance on the sacred island of Delos last summer.

