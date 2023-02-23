Bergman Homage | Athens | To March 8

Every week through March 8, the Andora Cinema (117 Sevastoupoleos, Ambelokipi, 210.698.0796) is screening films by the great Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.

This Thursday to Sunday and next Wednesday, the offering is “Summer with Monika,” a 1953 romance starring Harriet Andersson and Lars Ekborg and based on Per Anders Fogelstrom’s 1951 novel of the same title.

Controversial abroad at the time of its first release for its frank depiction of nudity, it helped to create Sweden’s reputation as a sexually liberated country. Screening start at 6 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros. The films are in Swedish with Greek subtitles.