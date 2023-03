Choreographer Iro Vasalou and the Snap Dance Company breathe life and movement into Plato’s “Symposium,” focusing on the ancient Greek philosopher’s study of “love as a god, a physical state, a spiritual quest and a social condition.” The performance will be on stage at Understage B of the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), from March 10 to 12.

