Release Festival | Athens | June & July

Exciting announcements have been coming in from the organizers of the Release Athens (releaeseathens.gr) rock and metal festival, which is taking place this summer at the Water Plaza and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, both in Faliro Bay, on Athens’ southern coast, on June 7, 17, 20, 21, 23, 26 and 28, and July 15, 18, 19, 24 and 27. Among the headliners that will be making the trip to the Greek capital for the popular event are Siouxsie, Echo & The Bunnymen, Wu-Tang Clan, The Prodigy, the Arctic Monkeys, Nightwish and Rosalia, among others. Tickets are already selling on viva.gr and tel 11876.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy