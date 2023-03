Wrapping up next week at the National Opera’s Alternative Stage (nationalopera.gr), “Human Nature” is a modern dance triple bill by Harris Gkekas, who presents “Eclipse,” Gentian Doda with “The Hill” and Konstantinos Rigos with “Lieder ohne Worte.” According to the program, the three distinguished choreographers “explore universal aspects of the human condition through the international language of the body.”

