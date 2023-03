The Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) celebrates World Poetry Day by inviting singer Manolis Mitsias and actress Karyofilia Karabeti to perform the magic that comes when the greatest poems are set to music by great composers. Joined by an ensemble of eight musicians, the artists will present a program that includes Greek repertory gems from this genre.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy