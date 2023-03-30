Dreamland Festival | Athens | March 31 – April 2

Inspired by the work of the pioneering American underground filmmaker Jack Smith, the Dreamland Festival seeks to serve as a reminder of the importance of pushing the envelope, testing new waters and expanding cinematic horizons as creators and viewers. Hosted by the Greek Film Archive (tainiothiki.gr), Dreamland opens with shorts by Smith on Friday and will also include “Days” by Ellinor Aurora Aasgaard and Zayne Armstrong, with English subtitles, on Saturday, among other screenings. Visit dreamlandfilmfestival.gr to find out more.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy