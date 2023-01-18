In the Solitude of Cotton Fields | Athens | February 9-12

Widely acclaimed American actor John Malkovich and Lithuania’s award-winning Ingeborga Dapkunaite are coming to the Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org) with French dramatist and writer Bernard-Marie Koltes’ play “In the Solitude of Cotton Fields,” in the first stop on its international tour after premiering in Riga last May. Described as one of the most “mysterious” works of modern drama, the two-character play is directed by Timofey Kulyabin, one of the most respected Russian directors of the younger generation.

