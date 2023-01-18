WHAT'S ON

In the Solitude of Cotton Fields | Athens | February 9-12

In the Solitude of Cotton Fields | Athens | February 9-12
[Maris Morkans]

Widely acclaimed American actor John Malkovich and Lithuania’s award-winning Ingeborga Dapkunaite are coming to the Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org) with French dramatist and writer Bernard-Marie Koltes’ play “In the Solitude of Cotton Fields,” in the first stop on its international tour after premiering in Riga last May. Described as one of the most “mysterious” works of modern drama, the two-character play is directed by Timofey Kulyabin, one of the most respected Russian directors of the younger generation.

Theater

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kolonos Festival | Athens | September 8-25
WHAT'S ON

Kolonos Festival | Athens | September 8-25

Antigone | Epidaurus
WHAT'S ON

Antigone | Epidaurus

Agamemnon | Epidaurus
WHAT'S ON

Agamemnon | Epidaurus

Tartuffe | Athens | June 16-18
WHAT'S ON

Tartuffe | Athens | June 16-18

The Courtyard of Miracles Musical | Athens | February 11-25
WHAT'S ON

The Courtyard of Miracles Musical | Athens | February 11-25

Leopoldstadt | Athens | February 10
WHAT'S ON

Leopoldstadt | Athens | February 10