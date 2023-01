The Greek National Theater (n-t.gr) presents Henrik Ibsen’s controversial “Ghosts,” a drama that shatters the edifice of the sacrosanct family, at the main stage of the Ziller Building. Directed by Stamatis Fasoulis, the production features English surtitles on January 19, 21, 25 and 28, and on February 1.

