The American School of Classical Studies at Athens presents some of the Gennadius Library’s most important specimens of Asia Minor editions, manuscripts and documents, focusing on the geographical dispersion of Greek printing houses in Smyrna, but also in Kydonies and Trebizond from 1764 to 1922. For a detailed description of the exhibition and visitor information, log on to ascsa.edu.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy