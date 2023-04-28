Eurovizion | Athens | April 28 – June 16

The Athens branch of the Goethe Institute (goethe.de) is hosting an exhibition organized by Germany’s Institute for Foreign Cultural Relations that explores the sociopolitical situation in Europe today and ponders the notion of a “European identity.” Curated by Sabina Klemm and Sanja Kojic Mladenov, “Eurovizion: Crossing Stories and Spaces” opens on April 28 with a performance by Ivana Ivkovic, titled “Monument: The School of Athens.” The Athens leg of the show, which is held in cooperation with Greece’s National Museum of Contemporary Art, will also feature a piece by local artist Maria Tsagkari, which was not part of the show that is on a tour of 12 cities.

