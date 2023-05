The Premiere Nights Athens International Film Festival joins the movement to save the historic Ideal cinema (46 Panepistimiou) in downtown Athens with a screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Dracula.” The gothic thriller has been digitally restored – and approved by the legendary filmmaker – to mark the 30th anniversary since its original release, and stars Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. Admission costs 7 euros and doors open at 10 p.m.

