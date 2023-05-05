Horrorant | Athens & Thessaloniki | To May 14 & May 11-21

Running at Athens’ Elize (12 Nymfaiou, Ilissia) movie theater through May 14 and at Thessaloniki’s Vakoura (8 Ioannou Michail) from May 11 to 21, the Horrorant Film Festival delights in frights. The festival celebrates the horror and fantasy genres with selected films from all over the world, including “Next Door” by Ji-ho Yeom, “Para Entrar a Vivir” by Pablo Aragues and Marta Cabrera, “Attachment” by Gabriel Bier Gislason and “Mother Superior” by Marie Alice Wolfszahn. Tickets and the full program of screenings are available via viva.gr.

