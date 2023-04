After the publication of the critically acclaimed “Bournville” last year, the award-winning British author Jonathan Coe is coming to the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) on Friday to chat with fans and sign his book, on the occasion of its Greek release. Starts at 7 p.m.

