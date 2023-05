Israeli musician and composer Kutiman is bringing his full band to the stage of the French Institute in Athens (ifa.gr) for a show that is part of the municipality’s Athens City Festival (cityfestival.thisisathens.org). Along with his latest hit “My Everything,” Kutiman will present new work and older favorites such as “Inner Galactic Lovers” and “Music Is Ruling My World.”

