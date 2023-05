The Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) is paying tribute to the championed Georgian composer Giya Kancheli (1935-2019), described by Rodion Shchedrin as “an ascetic with the temperament of a maximalist – a restrained Vesuvius.” Performing five miniatures from Kancheli’s “Songbook for Piano” are Lola Totsiou on piano, Andreas Papanikolaou on violin, David Alexander Bagorad on viola and Dimos Goudaroulis on cello.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy