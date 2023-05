Composer, songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Dimitris Aronis takes the stage at the Piraeus Club Academy (piraeusclubacademy.gr) with his solo act, Moa Bones. The program ranges from the alt-rock artist’s earlier experimentations with Americana to his more recent work with electronica and will include the debut of the track “Virus,” from his forthcoming album “Gimme a Hand.” Tickets can be booked in advance at viva.gr.

