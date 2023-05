Belgian singer-songwriter Maarten Devoldere, known as the frontman of Balthazar, comes to Greece as a solo act, Warhaus, to perform at Thessaloniki’s WE venue (weskg.gr) and Athens’ Gazarte (gazarte.gr) the following night. With romantic rock music that has been described as “dark and sexy,” the act will be performing tracks from his last album, 2022’s “Ha Ha Heartbreak” and older tunes.

