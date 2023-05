Canadian singer-songwriter Michelle Gurevich is coming to Athens’ Fuzz Club (fuzzclub.gr) as part of her European tour, playing a career-spanning set. The indie-folk-pop act will perform tracks from her 2007 debut album, “Party Girl,” 2020’s “Ecstasy in the Shadow of Ecstasy,” and more. Tickets cost 24 euros in advance (from viva.gr) and 28 euros at the door on the night.

