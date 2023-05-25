Women of Passion | Athens | From May 27

A theater production for English speakers, “Women of Passion, Women of Greece,” returns to the Treno sto Rouf Theater (www.totrenostorouf.gr) in Athens for a run of 10 Saturday shows starting on May 27 and ending on July 29. Inspired by Medea, Maria Callas and Melina Mercouri, the performance, featuring actress Evelina Arapidi and musician Fotis Mylonas, explores their shared values, including a passion for life, love, art, creativity, freedom and democracy. Admission costs 15 euros for the play, while the venue, an old decommissioned train at the Rouf station, also features a restaurant and bar carriage. For seat reservations, visit www.viva.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy