Matt Elliott | Athens, Patra & Thessaloniki | June 3, 4 & 6

UK-born, France-based singer-songwriter Matt Elliott is coming to Greece, where he enjoys a loyal following, for a mini-tour. The dark folk act will be performing a selection of older work, as well as tracks from his latest album, “The End of Days.” He is performing at Six Dogs (sixdogs.gr) in Athens on June 3, at the Chasomeri bar (10 Papadiamantopoulou, tel 2610.221.202) in Patra on June 4 and at Kafodeio (45 Eleftheriou Venizelou, tel 2310.279.159) in Thessaloniki on June 6.

