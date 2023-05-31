Exploring AI in Music | Athens | June 1 & 2

MUSAI, the Music and Artificial Intelligence Festival, is launching at the Greek National Opera’s (nationalopera.gr) Alternative Stage with 14 acts that will be exploring the fascinating encounter between conventional forms of music creation and production and cutting-edge technology. The festival opens with prolific multi-instrumentalist and composer Tilemachos Moussas in an ambient-experimental program, and closes with French singer and ethnomusicologist Francoise Atlan, renowned for her Sephardic, Arabic and Andalusian repertoire. Admission is free of charge, though seats must be pre-booked via ticketservices.gr.

