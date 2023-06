Celebrating Athens Pride, the Hellenic American Union (hau.gr) is screening “Cured,” an award-winning documentary by Bennett Singer and Patrick Sammon. Released in 2020, “Cured” chronicles the campaign that led to homosexuality being officially struck off the US register of mental disorders in 1973, a watershed moment in the gay rights movement. Admission to the screening, which starts at 7 p.m., is free of charge.

