The Athens State Orchestra’s successful string quartet takes the stage at the Parnassos Literary Society (lsparnas.gr), with a tribute to the First Viennese School. Among the highlights of the program being presented by Apollon Grammatikopoulos and Panagiotis Tziotis on violin, Angela Giannaki on viola and Isidoros Sideris on cello, is Beethoven’s String Quartet No 8. Tickets can be booked online at ticketservices.gr.

