Acclaimed German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who started her career under the wing of the legendary Herbert von Karajan, is set to appear at the Herod Atticus Theater as part of the Athens-Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). The world-class musician is joined by a string ensemble from her foundation and other selected young musicians.

