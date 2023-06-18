WHAT'S ON

Penny Marathon | Athens | July 9

Penny Marathon | Athens | July 9

The Penny Marathon fundraiser for strays is looking for participants and volunteers to help during the event, which will take place on July 9 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). Named after a Greek stray dog whose life, like that of so many others, ended tragically, the Penny Marathon is about raising awareness about and support for the people and groups who help the country’s strays. For more details, visit pennymarathon.com. Registration for the 2-kilometer Athens race (for humans and dogs) is free of charge.

