It’s going to be a fun weekend at the Gazarte roof stage (gazarte.gr), with two uplifting shows by local staples on the live circuit. On Friday, versatile singer-songwriter Vangelis Germanos will be joining Greek-flavored Gypsy jazz band Gadjo Dilo for a program of crowd-pleasing favorites and a few surprises, while on Saturday, electric guitarist and vocalist George Zervos will be leading the Swingin’ Cats in a high-energy medley.

