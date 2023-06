Adored by fans of indie, rock and alternative music alike, Ohio-bred duo Black Keys will be performing at Athens’ highly anticipated Rockwave Festival. Starting off with the aim of achieving a raw electric blues sound, they have ended up being one of the most listened to bands of recent years, producing bangers like “A Lonely Boy” that have become undeniable cult classics.

