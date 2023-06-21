Athens Irish Festival | Athens | June 22-24

Bigger, greener and merrier, the Athens Irish Festival returns for a second year with three days of live music, dancing, storytelling, poetry, documentary screenings, workshops, creative activities, craft stalls, role playing and themed food and drink at Lambidona social center and park in Vyronas. Highlights include uilleann piper Padraic Keane, flutist Fearghas Mac Gormain, fiddlers Cliodhna Begley and Aidan Connolly, concertina player Paddy Egan, and virtuoso multi-instrumentalist Caoimhin O Fearghail, as well as a host of local of local Irish-themed acts. Admission free. Visit inisarts.gr/athens-irish-festival for more info.

