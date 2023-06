German artist Robert Henke will be delivering a lecture at the Goethe Institute (goethe.de) on June 23 on his CBM 8032 project, which is “about the ambivalence between a contemporary aesthetic and the usage of obsolete and limited technology from 40 years ago.” The discussion will focus on his live performance of the CBM 8032 at the Subset Festival (aefestival.gr), which will take place the following day.

