Open Platforms | Αthens | July 10

With sounds ranging from the soothing melodies of jazz to the irresistible charm of ethnic rhythms, a collective concert is set to take place in the picturesque Megaron Garden (megaron.gr) as part of the Bridges Cycle. The three talented young bands that will take the stage, Blend Orchestra, Argalios and Bodyterranean, emerged from the renowned Open Platforms initiative, a collaborative effort between the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron) and the Association of Beneficiaries of Music Works (EDEM), dedicated to promoting young artists.

 

