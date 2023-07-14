WHAT'S ON

(M)otherness | Limnos | To July 16

Visual artist Maria Koumianou brings her thought-provoking exhibition “(M)otherness” to the Poseidon Art Gallery (facebook.com/PoseidonArtGallery) in Myrina on the island of Limnos, following its successful presentation at o.art.ath in Athens. She invites viewers to engage in a public dialogue exploring artistic practice, rural living, and the profound experience of motherhood. The title of the exhibition draws inspiration from Simone de Beauvoir’s seminal work “The Second Sex,” challenging societal norms and offering a personal critique by reimagining the philosopher’s words: “They are the Subject, They are the Absolute – mother is the Absolute Other.” 

 

