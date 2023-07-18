ReThinking Art & Techniques | Athens | To July 27

As part of the European Program ReInHerit, the Museum of Cycladic Art (cycladic.gr) presents “ReThinking Art & Techniques.” Exploring the intangible cultural heritage of art and techniques, the showcase focuses on sustainable practices, natural materials, and their significance in addressing environmental challenges. By bridging the past with the present, this exhibition highlights the continuous evolution of traditional craftsmanship in response to our rapidly changing world, emphasizing the preservation of cultural diversity and community identity.

