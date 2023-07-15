WHAT'S ON

Nelly's | Athens | To July 23

The Benaki Museum (benaki.org) presents a retrospective exhibition in honor of the photographer Elli Sougioultzoglou-Seraidari, better known as Nelly’s. Twenty-five years after her death, the museum is reintroducing the esteemed artist to a contemporary audience, displaying her multidimensional work. With nearly 350 photographs selected from the photographer’s vast archive, the exhibition aims to encompass the different aesthetic trends she adopted over her 45 years working in Dresden, Athens and New York.
 

 

Visual Arts

