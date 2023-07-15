Nelly’s | Athens | To July 23

The Benaki Museum (benaki.org) presents a retrospective exhibition in honor of the photographer Elli Sougioultzoglou-Seraidari, better known as Nelly’s. Twenty-five years after her death, the museum is reintroducing the esteemed artist to a contemporary audience, displaying her multidimensional work. With nearly 350 photographs selected from the photographer’s vast archive, the exhibition aims to encompass the different aesthetic trends she adopted over her 45 years working in Dresden, Athens and New York.



Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy