Interpretations of Tamata | Tinos | to July 31

A traditional residence on the Aegean island of Tinos (Onos Living, Triantarou-Falatadou District Road) comes alive this summer with the contemporary art exhibition “When the heart of a pig has hardened, dice it small,” which delves into the intricate relationship between humanity and offerings, exploring the concept of food from a cross-cultural perspective. The exhibition takes its title from Carol Ann Duffy’s symbolic poem “Circe.” As for the works on display, a diverse group of 10 artists from Greece and abroad have drawn inspiration from the island’s local traditions and history to create their own interpretations of “tamata” – symbolic offerings. The exhibition, centered around the theme of votive offerings, examines their significance in the context of land memory, pilgrimage, and rituals across different cultures, aims to shed light on the multifaceted identity of tamata and their relevance in contemporary systems of thought. Opening hours are from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. daily.

