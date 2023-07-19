Oh, Tranquility! | Delphi | July 23-24

Polygreen Culture & Art Initiative (pcai.gr) presents “Oh, tranquility! Penetrating the very rock, A cicada’s voice,” a cultural program at the former Pikionis Pavilion, now Π, named after the haiku by Matsuo Basho. Inspired by the environmental concerns of Dimitris Pikionis, the exhibition and performances pay homage to his architectural and artistic work as well as his essays “Gaia’s Atimosis” (1954) and “A Sentimental Topography” (1935). The event brings together visual artists, architects, poets, mezzo-sopranos, designers and performers to create new artworks that explore critical environmental issues while intertwining philosophy, social dimensions and the protection of nature. Curated by Kika Kyriakakou, the program features renowned artists such as Angelo Plessas, Anna Pangalou, HOPE, Digitaria, and Phoebe Giannisi, among others. Admission is free, inviting all to experience the harmonious convergence of art, architecture and nature in Delphi’s breathtaking landscape.

