WHAT'S ON

TEN | Lesvos | to July 30

TEN | Lesvos | to July 30
K-Gold Temporary Gallery (kgoldtemporarygallery.tumblr.com), near Kalloni on Lesvos, presents a group exhibition, “TEN,” showcasing a decade of contemporary art on the eastern Aegean island. Featuring works by international artists such as Marina Abramovic, Allora & Calzadilla, Vanessa Beecroft and Mats Ek and curated by Nicolas Vamvouklis, the exhibition explores the intersection of video, film and performance, delving into themes of transformation, faith, care, gender identity and travel. Alongside the screening program, the gallery’s yard is hosting a sound installation by Cory Arcangel, and an educational program in collaboration with Mytilene-based creative space Lefko Harti, offering creative workshops.
 
Visual Arts

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Oh, Tranquility! | Delphi | July 23-24
WHAT'S ON

Oh, Tranquility! | Delphi | July 23-24

Interpretations of Tamata | Tinos | to July 31
WHAT'S ON

Interpretations of Tamata | Tinos | to July 31

ReThinking Art & Techniques | Athens | To July 27
WHAT'S ON

ReThinking Art & Techniques | Athens | To July 27

Nelly’s | Athens | To July 23
WHAT'S ON

Nelly’s | Athens | To July 23

(M)otherness | Limnos | To July 16
WHAT'S ON

(M)otherness | Limnos | To July 16

Glorious Immortality | Athens | To July 11
WHAT'S ON

Glorious Immortality | Athens | To July 11