TEN | Lesvos | to July 30
K-Gold Temporary Gallery (kgoldtemporarygallery.tumblr.
com), near Kalloni on Lesvos, presents a group exhibition, “TEN,” showcasing a decade of contemporary art on the eastern Aegean island. Featuring works by international artists such as Marina Abramovic, Allora & Calzadilla, Vanessa Beecroft and Mats Ek and curated by Nicolas Vamvouklis, the exhibition explores the intersection of video, film and performance, delving into themes of transformation, faith, care, gender identity and travel. Alongside the screening program, the gallery’s yard is hosting a sound installation by Cory Arcangel, and an educational program in collaboration with Mytilene-based creative space Lefko Harti, offering creative workshops.