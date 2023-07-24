WHAT'S ON

My Past is a Foreign Country | Chios | to July 28

DEO Projects (deoprojects.com) presents the group exhibition “My Past is a Foreign Country” at the Temenos Hamidiye (or Bairakli Mosque) and the Ottoman Baths – two historical landmarks at Chios Castle – in collaboration with the Chios Ephorate of Antiquities. The exhibition brings together 12 artists from Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Iran and Cyprus, who explore the layered histories of the eastern Aegean island, examining borderland cultures, collective traumas and healing processes and offering visitors a unique opportunity to engage with diverse perspectives and delve into the complex narratives of Chios. 
 

 

 

