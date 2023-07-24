Nabucco | Athens | July 26-29
Leo Muscato’s acclaimed 2018 production of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Nabucco” returns to the Herod Atticus Theater for four performances as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). Known for its political dimension, “Nabucco” solidified Verdi’s status as Italy’s foremost composer of the 19th century, symbolizing the country’s unification struggle. One of the world’s leading maestros, Paolo Carignani, is collaborating with the Greek National Opera as the conductor in this popular production.