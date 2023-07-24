WHAT'S ON

Free from What | Athens | To July 26

As part of annexM’s summer art program, the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) presents Maria Papanikolaou’s monograph exhibition curated by Anna Kafetsi. The exhibition features five new in situ works including sculptural installations and multi-channel video installations. Papanikolaou, a prominent artist of the younger generation in Athens, explores themes of freedom, imprisonment and escape through her interdisciplinary approach, combining sculpture, photography, video and performance. The exhibition’s minimalist interventions and poetic universe invite introspection, reflecting on the profound nature of human freedom and its limitations.

 

