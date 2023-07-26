Anthropogeography | Athens | To July 30
Costas Lakis’ 19th solo painting exhibition is taking place at the Technopolis cultural complex in Gazi (athens-technopolis.gr). Through his artwork, Lakis explores questions about memory, the human journey, and the coordinates of our mistakes. His paintings depict hybrid anthropogeography, where creatures emerge on worn-out dictionary pages, ship maps, and wood pieces, creating unexpected paths in our world. The exhibition portrays the human quest for an antidote to pessimism, fear and timid dreams, while words and texts become guides, leading to uncharted explorations and new pathways.