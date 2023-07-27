Sani Festival | Halkidiki | To August 26

Sani Festival (sani-resort.com/festivals), held every summer in Halkidiki, northern Greece, from July to August, celebrates the cultural connections between Greek and international artists, transcending its jazz roots since its inception in 1992. Having evolved into a diverse musical event, the festival now encompasses genres ranging from pop and rock to classical and indie. This year’s international lineup features acclaimed artists including Sarah Brightman, UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, Tom Odell, Stavros Xarchakos and the Jan Garbarek Group ft. Trilok Gurtu, promising a season of musical magic and prowess atop Sani Hill.



