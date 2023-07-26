Indie Playground | Athens | To July 27

Taking place at Playground 260 on Pireos Street, the festival, organized by the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr) in collaboration with the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center and United We Fly, features renowned and emerging names from the modern Greek indie and alternative rock scene. Experience two nights of open-air music with performances by Godsleep, The Steams, Paidi Travma, Dury Dava, George Karras and Lost Bodies, offering a variety of fresh sounds and creative authenticity.

