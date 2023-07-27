WHAT'S ON

Eye’s Walk | Syros | To July 30

Eye's Walk | Syros | To July 30

The Eye’s Walk Digital Festival is taking place on Syros, featuring 33 original artistic works. The festival presents a diverse multimedia program of sound and walking routes, historical narratives, projections, live testimonials, visual interventions, and performances. Greek and international artists, residents, and visitors to Syros weave together stories, memories, and personal testimonies related to the sea front from Nisaki to Tarsanas, areas that define the historical, industrial and urban port of Ermoupolis. Don’t miss the fascinating oral history and art walk in the harbor and unexpected corners of Ermoupolis.
 

 

Festival

