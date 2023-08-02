Young Artists Festival | Samos | August 7-13

The Samos Young Artists Festival (schwarzfoundation.com) returns for its 13th edition, gathering emerging musicians and renowned artists from around the world at the ancient theater at Pythagoreio on the island of Samos. The festival offers a week-long program of live music spanning various genres, from the classical repertoire to contemporary creations, including opera, tango, Spanish folk songs, French music, Brazilian jazz and bossa nova. This year, the festival features cellist Timothy Gabrielides-Petrin, a top prizewinner at the prestigious International Paulo Cello Competition in Finland, as the artistic director, collaborating with pianist Masha Ilyashov.

