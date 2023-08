With a lineup including some of the greatest names on the DJ scene, Primer (primermusicfestival.gr) returns for a fourth end-of-summer party by the sea, at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) in Faliro on Athens’ southern coast. Headliners include the likes of David Guetta, Steve Angello, Lost Frequencies, James Hype, Acraze, MistaJam, Korolova & Regard and more.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy